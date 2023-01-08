"Sir, No Sir!" is a documentary about the U.S. military's own opposition to the Vietnam war

The anti-war movement that pressured the US government and Pentagon to end the Vietnam war began within the military ranks. Before college students refused the military, burned their draft cards, and organized large-scale mass protests on and off college campuses, enlisted soldiers refused to fight, organized Black power formations within the military, took stands as feminists, and circulated their ideas through G.I.-produced newspapers distributed at coffee houses near military bases.

The documentary, Sir! No Sir! tells these stories.

"In the 1960's an anti-war movement emerged that altered the course of history. This movement didn't take place on college campuses, but in barracks and on aircraft carriers. It flourished in army stockades, navy brigs and in the dingy towns that surround military bases. It penetrated elite military colleges like West Point. And it spread throughout the battlefields of Vietnam. It was a movement no one expected, least of all those in it. Hundreds went to prison and thousands into exile. And by 1971 it had, in the words of one colonel, infested the entire armed services. Yet today, few people know about the GI movement against the war in Vietnam."

Check out the trailer, as well as streaming options here and here.