Among 2022's "Top 5" lists was KTLA's "5 of the Worst Happy Meal toys over the years."

Not on the list is my favorite "clunk" Happy Meal toy: the unironic 1991 Michael Jordan "Fitness Fun" stopwatch. The flimsy wind-up mechanism provided the intermittent positive reinforcement that reliably frustrated any hamburger-eating kid. What's your favorite least-favorite McDonalds toy?