Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's National Congress

Jan 8, 2023 in Brasília looked a lot like Jan 6, 2021 in D.C., with supporters of a defeated right-wing populist storming government offices in a last-ditch effort to overturn an election. Many of the same figures in Trump's orbit encouraged them to riot. Now, as then, it came to naught—but there's a lot to talk about in Brazil.

After hours of chaos, Brazilian police have retaken the National Congress building after pro-Bolsonaro protesters stormed the premises. Police are still in the process of clearing rioters from the Supreme Court headquarters and Planalto presidential palace. Brazil's Chief Justice Rosa Weber on Sunday said the country's Supreme Court will work to ensure that "terrorists" were made an "example" of. Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in Brasilia earlier on Sunday.

Jair Bolsonaro is in Florida, which he flew to (or fled to) in advance of Lula da Silva's inauguration.