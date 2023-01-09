England to ban single-use plastic cutlery and plates

Kiss goodbye to the flexible, easily-chipped plastic knives and forks you love so much, England! And plastic party plates, too.
Figures suggest that every year England uses about 1.1bn single-use plates and 4.25bn pieces of such cutlery, only 10% of which are recycled after being used. Plastic items relating to takeaway food and drink, including food containers and cutlery, make up the largest share of litter in the world's oceans, according to research. Now the environment secretary, Thérèse Coffey, is set to ban a suite of single-use plastic items, confirming reports made last month.