GenXer dances to Midnight Star's Freak-a-Zoid, kills it

Remember in 1983 when Midnight Star told all the Freak-a-Zoid robots to please report to the dance floor? Well I do. And while that was oh-so-long ago, the song is still awesome, and TikTok user Chris Brown (chrisbrown711) manages to make the song even better with his rad robot dance moves. In the video he's dressed up in office wear—he posted "Who wants some of Bob in accounting?" along with the video—but he proves that even we GenXers of a certain age can remain cool. Check it out and dance along!