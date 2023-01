Pathological liar George Santos (R-NY) was recorded flashing the "white power" hand sign while he voted for House Speaker. As Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said, "Well, apparently George Santos is not only Latino and Black, he's also white now. He's just an utter embarrassment. He has no business serving in congress."

But as long as Santos votes in accordance with the MAGA agenda, the GOP won't do anything about it.