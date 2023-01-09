Museum of Sex coming to Miami with robots and an "erotic carnival"

New York City isn't big enough to contain the Museum of Sex, the decade-old institution whose mission is "to preserve and present the history, evolution and cultural significance of human sexuality." The MoSex is now expanding to Miami, Florida this spring. Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta—designers of NYC's National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion—are transforming the 32,000-foot Miami warehouse into the new Museum of Sex outpost. From CNN:

Set across three large gallery spaces, the opening exhibitions include a solo presentation by Hajime Sorayama, who has previous collaborated with Dior Men and Grammy Award-winning singer The Weeknd. The show features four of the Japanese artist's famous "sexy robot" sculptures, each standing over 9 feet tall, as well as 20 of his retro-futuristic erotic paintings.

Elsewhere, an exhibition titled "Modern Sex: 100 Years of Design and Decency" will examine how the promotion and perception of sexual health products have changed since the 1920s.

A permanent installation "Super Funland: Journey into the Erotic Carnival," was meanwhile designed with the help of artists and designers including the TV drag star RuPaul Charles. Among the installation's 20 "amusements" is a 40-foot-wide mermaid tank, according to a press release announcing the launch.