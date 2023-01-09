Regional American Food paints vivid tapestry of nation's cuisine

Not that that tapestry is extremely flattering. If you live in the United States, your hometown more than likely has a strange, homegrown food tradition of its own—chili and cinnamon rolls, anyone? These extremely niche dishes are the purview of the Regional American Food Twitter account, which shares regional dishes from all around the country, complete with helpful (and occasionally revolting) visual aids. Party like it's 1700 with some salt potatoes, or find new ways to hate yourself with the quintessentially Mormon frogeye salad – the United States is a vast place, with an even wider palate.

Chili and cinnamon rolls (Midwest)l pic.twitter.com/iAEaN3a6T4 — Regional American Food (@RegionalUSFood) January 2, 2023