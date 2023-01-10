A man's browser search history helped the cops arrest him for murder

Brian Walshe did not get the memo about turning off his browsers' history when looking at the exciting things. Police have arrested Walshe for the murder of his wife, Ana Walsh. His searches on the dismemberment of a corpse and disposing of a body contributed to the arrest.

CNN:

After Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4, police began questioning her husband, Brian Walshe, 47. Many of his statements about his activities and whereabouts at the time of his wife's disappearance, however, were "untruthful," police allege in an affidavit.

Chief William Quigley reports that the Cohasset Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing resident who was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Ana Walshe, age 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say

Brian Walshe has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case as police continue their search for his wife. Walshe – who is already awaiting sentencing for a previous federal fraud conviction – has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators recently uncovered new information that turned their focus from a missing persons search to suspicions that Ana Walshe may have been killed, including her husband's internet record showing searches about dismemberment and "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body," according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.