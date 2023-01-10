Airport TSA intercepts "emotional support" boa constrictor hidden inside passenger's carry-on

Tampa, Florida airport TSA agents spotted a four-foot boa constrictor curled up inside a woman's carry-on bag as it went through the X-ray machine. The snake is named Bartholomew and its owner insisted that the reptile is her "emotional support pet." And maybe it is! But the TSA weren't keen on allowing a motherfucking snake on the motherfucking plane.
From the TSA's jokey-but-serious Instagram:
"Do you have asp-irations of taking a snake on a plane? Don't get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline's rules. For instance, airlines don't allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly."