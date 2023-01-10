Sex advice columnist Dan Savage uses AI to write his latest piece—but with a clever twist. Can you, the reader, tell his actual advice from an AI-generated response? To find out if you're right, you have to subscribe!
Dan Savage's AI challenge
Imitating Reddit, Twitter introduces Tweet Awards and Coins
Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer and app researcher with a reputation for sniffing out new social media features, has made yet another discovery: The upcoming implementation of 'Twitter Awards' that can be given out using 'Twitter Coins' is lifted almost wholesale from Reddit. That's right—Twitter will soon have microtransactions. It makes a twisted kind… READ THE REST
Airport TSA intercepts "emotional support" boa constrictor hidden inside passenger's carry-on
Tampa, Florida airport TSA agents spotted a four-foot boa constrictor curled up inside a woman's carry-on bag as it went through the X-ray machine. The snake is named Bartholomew and its owner insisted that the reptile is her "emotional support pet." And maybe it is! But the TSA weren't keen on allowing a motherfucking snake on… READ THE REST
Human remains in jogging suit beside railroad tracks… weren't that
In Wickham, Western Australia, a pedestrian was shocked to find what appeared to be human remains in a jogging suit beside railroad tracks last week. The appropriately-concerned citizen called police who cordoned off the area as a crime scene. Forensic officers and a pathologist were called in to examine the body. Turned out though, they… READ THE REST
