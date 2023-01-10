Elon Musk breaks official Guinness World Record for being a loser

From Guinness World Records:

Elon Musk (South Africa) has officially broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history.

He has lost approximately $182 billion (£153B; €173B) since November 2021, as estimated by Forbes, although other sources suggest that it could actually be closer to $200 billion.

Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.