Elon Musk breaks official Guinness World Record for being a loser

From Guinness World Records:
Elon Musk (South Africa) has officially broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history.
He has lost approximately $182 billion (£153B; €173B) since November 2021, as estimated by Forbes, although other sources suggest that it could actually be closer to $200 billion.
Although the exact figure is almost impossible to ascertain, Musk's total losses far surpass the previous record of $58.6 billion, set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.
Congrats, Elon!
Elon Musk suffers worst loss of fortune in history amid "market madness" [Sanj Atwal / Guinness World Records]