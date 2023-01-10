Chessboxing? Ridiculous. Curling? Churlish. The hottest game in town is Ferret legging, which is exactly what it sounds like – put a ferret in your pants and see who endures the longest. It rose to prominence in the late 80s after a magazine article and associated video shed light on the then-reigning champion, one Reg Mellor (with a record of five hours and twenty-six minutes, which has since been surpassed). To anyone who intends to become a ferret legging novice themselves, I offer you my sincerest salutations – and, of course, my condolences as well.
Ferret legging, the sport of kings
- COMMENTS
- sports
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, RIP
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at age 82. "Pelé is one of the few who contradicted my theory," Andy Warhol once said. "Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries." From the New York Times: Celebrated for his peerless talent and originality on the field, Pelé (pronounced peh-LAY) also endeared himself… READ THE REST
Ping Pong robot Forpheus is a formidable foe
The choice about technological progress is not random and can be as intentional as a well-placed ping-pong spin shot. Ping-pong robots have come a long way in the last eight years. This short video was posted on the Instagram handle gadgetmint with what seems to be a profoundly existential question that we continue to ask:… READ THE REST
Colin Kaepernick: athlete, author, and publisher
The open conspiracy to keep Colin Kaepernick off the field is among the most underreported stories of the clash between sports and politics. David Zirin wrote a book about it, titled, The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World." [thenewpress.com. Amazon] "In this powerful book, critically acclaimed sports journalist and author Dave Zirin chronicles… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST
Same you, just more focused thanks to this $29 brain-training app
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you been finding that your brain is a little foggy of late and it's not because you overindulged while bringing in the New Year? Shake that off and focus on your focus… READ THE REST
It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people… READ THE REST