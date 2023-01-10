Imitating Reddit, Twitter introduces Tweet Awards and Coins

Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer and app researcher with a reputation for sniffing out new social media features, has made yet another discovery: The upcoming implementation of 'Twitter Awards' that can be given out using 'Twitter Coins' is lifted almost wholesale from Reddit. That's right—Twitter will soon have microtransactions. It makes a twisted kind of sense. Reddit is where Elon Musk first fostered his quirky Tony Stark-esque image amongst the Internet's sad nerds, and now that people on Twitter are being vocal about their dislike of him, it follows that he'd want to recreate elements of his comfort zone… or maybe it's just a scheme to try and wring more money out of an unprofitable app bereft of half its former advertisers. After all, he is jacking up the price of Twitter Blue…