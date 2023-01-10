Jane Manchun Wong, a software engineer and app researcher with a reputation for sniffing out new social media features, has made yet another discovery: The upcoming implementation of 'Twitter Awards' that can be given out using 'Twitter Coins' is lifted almost wholesale from Reddit. That's right—Twitter will soon have microtransactions. It makes a twisted kind of sense. Reddit is where Elon Musk first fostered his quirky Tony Stark-esque image amongst the Internet's sad nerds, and now that people on Twitter are being vocal about their dislike of him, it follows that he'd want to recreate elements of his comfort zone… or maybe it's just a scheme to try and wring more money out of an unprofitable app bereft of half its former advertisers. After all, he is jacking up the price of Twitter Blue…
Imitating Reddit, Twitter introduces Tweet Awards and Coins
- COMMENTS
- elon musk
- Internet
Two months later, laid-off Twitter staffers haven't received promised severance pay
When Elon Musk fired half of Twitter's workers on November 4, he promised they would receive three months of severance. But two months later, none of the laid-off staffers have received the money. According to Bloomberg, this is a violation of California law. Almost 1,000 of those who were terminated lived in California, according to… READ THE REST
Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco office
On December 29, San Francisco real estate firm Columbia Reit filed suit against Twitter for not paying rent for their floor in a downtown office building. Last month, the New York Times reported that Twitter stopped paying rent on all of its global offices and now it appears the landlords have lost patience. From SFGate:… READ THE REST
Elon Musk makes yet another strange gaffe
If there's one thing Elon Musk loves, it's posting weird right-wing memes on Twitter instead of working on his increasingly dysfunctional companies. His turn from quirky crypto-libertarian to 'own the libs' right-winger was likely motivated by the audience and attention it gets him, and the world's second-richest man is stuck in yet another petty online… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST
Same you, just more focused thanks to this $29 brain-training app
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you been finding that your brain is a little foggy of late and it's not because you overindulged while bringing in the New Year? Shake that off and focus on your focus… READ THE REST
It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people… READ THE REST