One of California's amazing congresspeople, she who wields a whiteboard like a bright and shining sword against those who would deceive America, Katie Porter, has announced that she will be running for Diane Feinstein's seat in the US Senate. However, Senator Feinstein has held the seat for 30 years and has yet to announce her intentions.

California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.



Today, I'm proud to announce my candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. pic.twitter.com/X1CSE8T12B — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 10, 2023

I remember Feinstein's run for Senate in a special election to fill Pete Wilson's seat in 1992! She was considered liberal when elected.