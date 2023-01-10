Marjorie Taylor Greene is no ally, admits Lauren Boebert (video)

Long gone are the days when Congressquacks Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were as thick as thieves, repeatedly heckling Joe Biden's State of the Union address like a couple of snickering high-school mean girls.

Although a nervous-looking Bobo said this morning that there were no "explicitives" exchanged between her and Marge on the House floor last week, when it was suggested that she and Greene were allies, she said "nope" with a swift shake of her head. No love lost there.

Lauren Boebert shook her head, "no," after an anchor questioned if Marjorie Taylor Greene was her ally and denied exchanging "explicitives" with Greene on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/xQfvqqH6jA — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 10, 2023

Image: lev radin / shutterstock.com