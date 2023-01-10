To this day, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is still affectionately teased for its NPCs. Whether it's the faces that resemble half-melted Ken dolls, the flat and emotionless voice acting, or the 'Radiant AI' system which means that Cyrodiil's denizens are all dumber than a sack of bricks, it's an endless generator of surreal slapstick comedy. On the other hand, without them, we wouldn't have YouTubers like the NPC Archivist, (no relation to the right-wing 'NPC' meme, I promise) who collects awkward and surreal public encounters, slaps the Oblivion HUD and soundtrack on them, and then uploads them for their audience to enjoy. It really adds a certain je ne sais quoi – watching someone successfully trade a pufferfish for a Gatorade, for instance, now brings back memories of leveling up my Speechcraft. There are dozens if not hundreds of these, so if you're feeling nostalgic for Oblivion, have a look—the braindead NPC interactions and circular conversations may just be more true to life than you think.
'NPC Archivist' proves that games aren't all that unrealistic
