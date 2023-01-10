Ohio redefines natural gas as "green energy" and makes it easier to drill in state parks

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law drafted to expand gas drilling in state parks and redefines the resulting product as "green energy."

The term green energy typically refers to energy derived from the sun and wind, not fossil fuels. Natural gas is a fossil fuel released by digging into the earth that acts as a greenhouse gas via leakage during transport and when it's combusted. Its main component is methane, a potent heat-trapping gas.

"Characterizing natural gas as green energy is regressive and a fallacy," said Cinnamon Carlarne, the Robert J. Lynn Chair in Law at the Ohio State University. "Natural gas is not green energy. The labelling is a little bit Orwellian."