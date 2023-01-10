Range of body products smell like gummy bears

Rusty Blazenhoff
photo: Nodar Chernishev / Shutterstock.com

What in the late-stage capitalism is this? There are now lotions, deodorants and other body products scented to smell like gummy bears. Su-u-ure, why not? To be fair, these body products are at least vegan—which can't be said for its candy counterpart.