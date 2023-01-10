Somethings never change: Francis Ford Coppola's new movie is over budget

The universe is always becoming more complex. The old adage is 100% true; change is the only constant in life. As a result, human beings are continually searching for any facet of life that's timeless. Whether you find your proverbial constant in a hobby that brought you joy as a youth or use religion and philosophy to bolster your existence, we all have something that acts as our anchor in reality. If you're a film fan, you have several constants that will reliably pacify your spirit.
- As long as he's breathing, Quentin Tarantino will be into feet.
- Morgan Freeman will narrate everything.
- Francis Ford Coppola will always find a way to create films that are wildly over budget and behind schedule.
According to Comicbook.com, Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis is insanely over its budget, following a pattern of production that's reminiscent of the director's classic film Apocalypse Now. By the way, if you've never seen Apocalypse Now, just watch Hearts of Darkness. It's ten times better.
Megalopolis is a movie Francis Ford Coppola has been working on for over 40 years and now, the production appears to be in shambles. After the auteur began writing it in the early-1980s, principal photography first began last year once Coppola decided to use his own money to finance the project. Now, new trade reports suggest the movie has been left without its entire art department due to a wave of hirings and resignations.
According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola fired the entire visual effects department shortly before the holidays. Now that Hollywood is beginning to pick work back up for the year, it's now said production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott have now left the department, effectively stripping the film of its entire art department.
Coppola reportedly planned to spend $120 million on the production, though ballooning costs have now exacerbated that amount. "There's no good answer here," one source added in the report. "[Coppola] is going to spend a lot more money than he intended. You can imagine how much he's already got invested. It would be a very bitter pill not to finish it."