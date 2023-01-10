Somethings never change: Francis Ford Coppola's new movie is over budget

The universe is always becoming more complex. The old adage is 100% true; change is the only constant in life. As a result, human beings are continually searching for any facet of life that's timeless. Whether you find your proverbial constant in a hobby that brought you joy as a youth or use religion and philosophy to bolster your existence, we all have something that acts as our anchor in reality. If you're a film fan, you have several constants that will reliably pacify your spirit.

As long as he's breathing, Quentin Tarantino will be into feet. Morgan Freeman will narrate everything. Francis Ford Coppola will always find a way to create films that are wildly over budget and behind schedule.

According to Comicbook.com, Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis is insanely over its budget, following a pattern of production that's reminiscent of the director's classic film Apocalypse Now. By the way, if you've never seen Apocalypse Now, just watch Hearts of Darkness. It's ten times better.