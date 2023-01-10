The history of rock and roll poster art

Gareth Branwyn

A few years ago, award-winning director, Merle Becker (who worked on the MTV series Beavis and Butthead, Daria, Station Zero, and Cartoon Sushi), picked up a book on rock poster art. She became fascinated by the art form and would soon set out on a quest to interview artists in the genre and learn more about what makes rock poster art so special. This 1:30 documentary is the results of her effort.