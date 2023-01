Ooo, this is exciting, the New Pornographers have a new album dropping March 31. The Canadian indie music collective announced Continue as a Guest along with a 2023 U.S. tour. You'll have to wait until April to catch them live but the record can be pre-ordered, merch snagged, and the new song "Really Really Light" streamed, today. (via Nag on the Lake)

Here's the music video for that first single: