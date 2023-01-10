This Hakeem Jeffries X Nas mashup is brilliant

Stop what you're doing and take 90 seconds to watch Hakeem Jeffries' now-famous "alphabet speech," set to Nas' Ether instrumental. The mashup was posted by Twitter account "Wu-Tang is for the Children," which included the text: "I'm sure you've already heard Hakeem Jeffries destroy Republicans from A to Z but now hear it with Nas' Ether instrumental." Nas in the background takes this already inspiring speech to the next level. I've played it at least 10 times already, and counting. Enjoy!

CSPAN posted the original speech, in case you missed it.