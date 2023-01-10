Watch Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog's version of John Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves"

Enjoy Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog singing John Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves." Rolling Stone Australia included the song, which Prine released in 1999, in their list of John Prine's 25 Essential Songs. Rolling Stone Australia provides more history:

Sung with Iris Dement, this he-said, she-said duet is a portrait of a long-term relationship as only Prine could write it: warm, richly detailed, and funny as hell. He talks about how she hates runny eggs, disdains money and thinks his jokes are "corny" (which he rhymes with "convict movies make her horny"); she calls out his beer-drinking and recalls that time she caught him "sniffin' my undies." They may not agree on much, but this is a couple that knows each other's quirks inside and out and loves one another to the moon and back anyway. Prine wrote "In Spite of Ourselves" for Daddy and Them, a film in which he and Billy Bob Thornton played brothers. It was based, Prine said, "real loosely" on two of the movie's characters. But its theme of warts-and-all love is universal — and a big reason it's become a popular wedding song in recent years. C.H.

The Dement and Prine duo is, obviously, brilliant. Those are big shoes to fill, but Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog definitely hold their own. Muppet Fandom explains that their version was featured in "Up Late with Miss Piggy," a fictional late night television show hosted by Miss Piggy in the 2015 ABC Television series, "The Muppets." Enjoy!