Billy Dare and the Mystery in the Public Domain

Tom the Dancing Bug – Billy Dare and, against their will, The Hardy Boys

Volume 4 of The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug! TOM THE DANCING BUG: ALL-MIGHTY COMICS! Books currently being personalized, signed, sketched in, and sent out! Let's go! Information here.

"God bless Tom the Dancing Bug! Funny, succinct, and highly original, Ruben Bolling is able to make sense from the chaos and tragedy of America's political nightmares and make you laugh while doing it. An increasingly rare and more difficult feat these extra bleak days. This is worth your time and money. Do it!" – David Cross

AND: IMAGINE the prestige and pride in being a member of the esteemed INNER HIVE! Join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible, and get exclusive access to comics before they are published anywhere, sneak peeks, insider scoops, extra comics, juicy gossip, and lots of other stuff. JOIN THE INNER HIVE TODAY.

PLUS: You can sign up to receive the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review.

ALSO: You can follow @RubenBolling on Mastodon and Post. And some Counter.Social. Comics posted on Facebook, and Instagram. Limited presence on Twitter now. Wow, this has gotten complicated.

READ: more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.