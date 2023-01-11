Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to credit her MAGA pals for last week's Speaker deal (video)

Neither-here-nor-there Marjorie Taylor Greene, who split from the MAGA camp to cozy up with "moderate" Kevin McCarthy in exchange for a committee assignment — which, as it turns out, she could have strong-armed into getting anyway — now pretends the Speaker holdouts had nothing to do with "the deal" that was struck.

"There's a few things I like in the package, but to be honest with you, they were pretty much already there before last week, before people saw what happened on the House floor," Georgia's Qongresswoman said, not giving any credit to the GQP ringleaders who now run the House circus. (See video below.)

In fact, the lone wolf says the agreements between the GOP's feuding factions had already been made "weeks and months before," but heck, it was good for the American people to see how the back-and-forth works on the Congress floor. As if last week's Speaker debacle was staged for the sake of education. Nice try, Marge!

Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to credit the Republican Speaker holdouts (Biggs, Gaetz, Boebert, etc.) for "the deal," claiming the concessions "were pretty much already there" and "were made weeks and months before" the public floor fight. pic.twitter.com/mSWOrlInud — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 11, 2023

