Mel Gibson won't be grand marshal of Mardi Gras parade, after all

After massive public backlash, New Orleans officials reversed its decision to have Mel Gibson serve as co-grand marshal in its annual Mardi Gras parade. They said they were forced to do so after receiving a number of threats that jeopardized the safety of the event. They made no mention of the fact that Gibson is on record for making violently misogynistic, racist, and anti-Semitic threats.

From The Sunday Times:

The star of Mad Max, Lethal Weapon and Braveheart verbally assaulted a Los Angeles county sheriff's deputy in 2006 with antisemitic and sexist insults. He issued two apologies through his publicist before going into a recovery programme for alcoholism.

In 2010 Gibson threatened Oksana Grigorieva, his girlfriend at the time, with rape. She released a tape in which he apparently told her: "If you get raped by a pack of n***ers it'll be your fault." Gibson pleaded no contest to a charge of battery after assaulting her later that year and charges of domestic violence against him were dropped.

Winona Ryder, who has Jewish heritage, claimed in 2020 that Gibson had called her an "oven dodger". His representatives described her claims as "100 per cent untrue".