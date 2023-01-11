Romanian court denies Andrew Tate's request to return seized luxury vehicles

Incel influencer extraordinaire Andrew Tate's luck has a take a turn for the worse.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a Romanian court has rejected Tate's appeal against the seizure of his assets. Prosecutors in the case have confiscated 15 fancy cars and 10 properties from Tate and his equally unctuous brother, Tristan.

Tate and his crew were apprehended in Bucharest in December and a court upheld a judge's decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

Tate and his hanger-on sibling are facing charges of participation in an organized crime group and human trafficking. The Romanian anti-organized crime agency has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group. These victims were reportedly tricked into thinking Tate loved them only to be intimidated and coerced into performing in pornography.

If the prosecutors can prove Tate and the others profited through human trafficking, the seized assets can be sold to cover the investigation costs and compensate the victims. Looks like Tate's little empire of hate is about to be swallowed up by the Matrix.