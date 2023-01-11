Several kilos of uranium, addressed to UK-based Iranian business, seized at Heathrow airport

British authorities discovered a package containing "several kilos of uranium" at Heathrow airport. The uranium was not sufficiently pure to be used in a thermonuclear bomb, but it could be used a a dirty bomb with equally devastating results.

From The Sun:

Former commander of the UK's nuclear defence regiment Hamish De Bretton-Gordon said: "For uranium to turn up on a commercial airliner from Pakistan to an Iranian address in the UK is very suspect."

A former army chief has claimed the deadly shipment could have been used for a Litvinenko-style assassination plot.

Officials believe they have prevented any immediate threat to the public. They are being assisted by security services as they investigate the suspected plot.