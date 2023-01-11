UK advertising regulator bans Demi Lovato album poster as offensive to Christians

Blasphemy law is alive and well in the UK, albeit in the form of a regulatory mandate to prevent offensive advertising: the Advertising Standards Authority has prohibited an advertisement featuring the cover and name of pop singer Demi Lovato's album HOLY FVCK, which portrays her in kinky punk attire lounging on a cross-shaped cushion. The ban applies only to non-broadcast advertisements, not advertising on television, radio and other venues. The album in question can still be sold and posed in stores.

"We considered that the image of Ms Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to 'holy fvck', which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offence to Christians," the report said. Though misspelt, it would be clear to "most readers that the ad alluded to the expression 'holy f**k'," it added.

Above is the plain album cover. Here's the advertisement as prohibited: