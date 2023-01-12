After being fired by Disney for transphobic and antisemitic statements, Gina Carano's new movie has epically flopped

Gina Carano, who was briefly famous for playing a cool character in The Mandalorian, released a new movie to abysmal box office results: $804. Carano was slated to lead a new Star Wars series of her own, but instead of playing a badass space sheriff, the former wrestler played a transphobic antisemite on Twitter and lost her job.

In 2021, Carano faced backlash on social media after sharing her thoughts on the pandemic, the controversy surrounding the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, and views many deemed transphobic and antisemitic.

As a result, she was fired from the series, and essentially blacklisted in Hollywood. These days, Carano primarily stars in movies made for The Daily Wire, an American conservative news outlet, with the latest effort – Terror on the Prairie – making only $804 (no, that's not a typo; a mere $804 was the amount) at the North American box office.