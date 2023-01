When it's freezing in southeastern Wisconsin, that means it's time for T Fish to head out to the frozen Swamp Pond and drop some bait through a hole in the ice. This time, he used a MarCum Pursuit HD underwater camera to provide a "fish eye view" on his hobby.

"Tons of largemouth bass and a few yellow perch came by," he wrote. "I also was fishing with tip-ups and caught a super fat and short largemouth bass. It was a great day of fishing."