Fight Your Rival might be the most beautiful Street Fighter fan film ever made

We're undeniably in the golden age of fan films. Since the 2000s, the quality of fan projects has gone through the proverbial roof. The advent of the internet has given fan-made content a means of distribution that allows millions of like-minded aficionados to engage with compelling variants of their favorite stories. Some of the content that fans produce becomes so well-received that several creators in the world of fan fiction have gained employment creating content for official properties. Or, in the case of Fifty Shades of Grey, creators of fan fiction siphon the consumers of the official work to power their own careers in entertainment.

In the realm of animation, fan projects have reached a ludicrous level of polish that makes them almost indistinguishable from the official content. In the video linked above, you can check out the gorgeously animated Street Fighter fan film, Fight Your Rival, which should definitely find its way into the official series of games.