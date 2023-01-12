Finally, the trailer to Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" (video)

In 2018, we posted the great news that Judy Blume's award-winning young adult novel, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, published in 1970, would finally be made into a film. Blume had resisted Hollywood for decades, but finally relented when approached by The Edge of Seventeen director Fremon Craig with "a persuasive and passionate letter." And 3-1/2 years later, the trailer for the coming-of-age story, about a sixth-grade girl dealing with all the awkward shit pre-teen girls have to deal with — bras, boys, and periods, for starters — is finally here. The film itself will be released in theaters April 28.

Front page thumbnail image: "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" trailer (screengrab)