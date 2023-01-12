Geico will not have to pay $5 million to woman who contracted a sexually transmitted disease in a car

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that Geico didn't owe $5.2 million to a woman who contracted an STD after having sex with a man in his 2014 Hyundai Genesis, which was insured by Geico. The woman claimed Geico should pay her for the resultant injuries and financial losses she suffered due to catching the human papillomavirus (HPV). Geico argued that having sex didn't constitute normal use of a car. A lower court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, but the Supreme Court reversed the ruling.
[Via CBS News]