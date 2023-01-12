George Santos says he will resign – if 142,000 people ask him to

Congress fraud George Santos (R–NY) told NBC News he will resign — if "142 people ask for me to resign" (see video below). Oh wait, the serial liar then clarified his latest fib in an interview with Steve Bannon, claiming he meant to say "142,000," as in the number of people in his New York district who voted for him (or, rather, the man they thought was George Santos).

From NBC:

He later clarified in an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that he was referring to the more than 142,000 people who elected him in November's race for New York's 3rd Congressional District. Santos said he would be in Congress "until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me." Santos has said repeatedly this week that he will not step down, despite calls for him to do so from leading Republican officials in his home state and a handful of his GOP colleagues in the House. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have called for Santos to resign in recent days, including at least four in New York and one other out of state. Top officials from Santos' own local Republican Party, the Nassau County GOP, held a press conference Wednesday and said he needs to step aside.

Meanwhile, feeble Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R–CA) has kept quite busy twiddling his thumbs, an exercise I'm sure we'll see a lot more of in the coming years from the MAGA-controlled Speaker of the House.

George Santos this morning ducking into an elevator: "If 142 people ask me to resign, I'll resign." Later tells @ABC he meant 142,000, the number of people who voted for him. Latest on this, including new comments from @RepJeffries on @abc7ny at noon. pic.twitter.com/blG0UFBkJw — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 12, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Santos in a "George For NY" campaign handout photo