In-N-Out Burger is headed East!

In-N-Out, the beloved California-based chain with the killer burgers and lousy fries (fight me!) is opening its first Eastern US "territory office" near Nashville along with, yes, a number of restaurants in Tennessee beginning in 2026. At the moment, In-N-Out only flips burgers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. From Restaurant Business:

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out's owner and president said in a statement. She is the sole granddaughter of the chain's founders, Harry and Esther Snyder, who opened the first drive-thru restaurant in 1948.

"In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want," she added. "I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."[…]

The announcement also raised speculation that In-N-Out is sending a message to California lawmakers, who last year passed legislation to create a Fast Food Council that regulates working conditions and pay for quick-service workers. In-N-Out was an active opponent of the legislation, known as the Fast Act, which is on hold pending a legal challenge by the restaurant industry.