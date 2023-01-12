Ellard DeVane is an artist and musician who creates mesmerizing timelapses of clay being sliced. The clay reveals various facial expressions and psychedelic patterns each time it's cut, resulting in a brain-melting animation. I'd love to see a process video on how the block of clay is designed before it's sliced up. I also adore the way the clay is shaped into what looks like a loaf of bread that has crossed over from another dimension.
Mesmerizing clay-slicing timelapse
