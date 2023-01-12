Mesmerizing clay-slicing timelapse

Popkin

Ellard DeVane is an artist and musician who creates mesmerizing timelapses of clay being sliced. The clay reveals various facial expressions and psychedelic patterns each time it's cut, resulting in a brain-melting animation. I'd love to see a process video on how the block of clay is designed before it's sliced up. I also adore the way the clay is shaped into what looks like a loaf of bread that has crossed over from another dimension. 