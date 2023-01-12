Software lets you design new synthetic voices from scratch

Eleven Labs announced that it would soon release a synthetic voice generator that "lets you set certain basic parameters which establish the new voice's core identity: gender, age, accent, pitch and speaking style. In other words, every time you hit 'generate', even if you choose the same base parameters, you get a completely new voice that didn't exist before."

You can listen to a few different samples here. They sound really good. As Eleven Labs says, these voices can be used to narrate books, video games, ads, and articles.