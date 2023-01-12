Surveillance video of a self-driving Tesla causing an 8-car pile-up on the SF Bay Bridge

Surveillance video of a Tesla reputedly in "full self-driving mode" causing a massive accident is making the rounds. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was now available to all drivers just hours before the crash.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option. Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone!

Intercept:

HIGHWAY SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE from Thanksgiving Day shows a Tesla Model S vehicle changing lanes and then abruptly braking in the far-left lane of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash. The crash injured nine people, including a 2-year-old child, and blocked traffic on the bridge for over an hour.

The video and new photographs of the crash, which were obtained by The Intercept via a California Public Records Act request, provides the first direct look at what happened on November 24, confirming witness accounts at the time. The driver told police that he had been using Tesla's new "Full Self-Driving" feature, the report notes, before the Tesla's "left signal activated" and its "brakes activated," and it moved into the left lane, "slowing to a stop directly in [the second vehicle's] path of travel."