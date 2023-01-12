We might be getting that long-rumored Captain Planet movie from Leonardo DiCaprio after all

With the massive push by studios to produce as many superhero films as possible in the last decade, it's crazy to think that we haven't gotten a Captain Planet movie already. A potential adaptation of Captian Planet crosses all of the vital points in a Hollywood Venn diagram that virtually ensures its success. It's got the perfect amount of 90s nostalgia baked into the property; it promotes a message of ecological justice and sustainability that could easily be expanded to include climate change, and it's a superhero IP with built-in diversity through the Planeteers. A theoretical Captain Planet film franchise should already be working on its fifth movie by now.

A few years ago, rumors began to circulate that Leonardo DiCaprio was itching to produce a Captain Planet film, but, as of late, the conversation around the project has died out. According to Comic Book Resources, the project might be closer to fruition than we realized. It's also worth noting that Captain Planet is 33 years old, which makes DiCaprio's interest in the project all the more puzzling.