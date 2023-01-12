"Tell me, why is it that when men play, they always play at killing each other?" says Marge in The Talented Mr. Ripley. As evidence, see this fine collection of vintage snapshots curated by esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson. Of course, it isn't only men who get in on the fun. More at Flashbak.
Weird vintage photos of jokey pretend violence
- COMMENTS
- photography
- photos
This incredible newly-released photo of Brünnhilde the Cat now belongs to the world
Last year, the Internet fell in love with Brünnhilde the Cat as seen in the incredible 1936 photograph below. Now, the US Library of Congress has started the new year with a gift to the world— the above portrait of Brünnhilde the Cat photographed from a different angle. Do what thou wilt with Brünnhilde the… READ THE REST
Famous photos from history beside the cameras used to capture them
Photographer Isabelle Baldwin posted a fantastic Twitter thread depicting famous photos from history beside the cameras used to capture them. Here are some: (via Kottke) READ THE REST
The reason why Bokeh is spelled with an "h" at the end
While reading a story about the myopic Hubble Telescope fiasco, the word "bokeh" struck me as a funny thing with it's unorthodox Romanized Japanese spelling, prompting me to ask out loud to an empty room:"Why is a Japanese word used to describe some out of focus portions of photography?" After some digging, I was shocked… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST
Same you, just more focused thanks to this $29 brain-training app
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you been finding that your brain is a little foggy of late and it's not because you overindulged while bringing in the New Year? Shake that off and focus on your focus… READ THE REST
It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people… READ THE REST