Weird vintage photos of jokey pretend violence

David Pescovitz
image: vintage/Flashbak.com

"Tell me, why is it that when men play, they always play at killing each other?" says Marge in The Talented Mr. Ripley.  As evidence, see this fine collection of vintage snapshots curated by esteemed vernacular photography collector Robert E. Jackson. Of course, it isn't only men who get in on the fun. More at Flashbak.

