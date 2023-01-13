Bob Odenkirk is back with the trailer for Lucky Hank

Who doesn't enjoy a story about an actor stumbling into massive fame with a breakout role later in life? One of the first examples that springs to mind when discussing actors that became A-listers once they were "over the hill" is Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Basterds. And while Waltz's story is inspiring, Bob Odenkirk's rise to superstardom is arguably more entertaining.

For decades, Odenkirk built a reputation as one of Hollywood's funniest and underrated creators. From his time on the hilarious Mr. Show, SNL, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Odenkirk became a cult figure in the comedy world. Consequently, the choice seemed logical when his talents were enlisted to portray the wisecracking Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Odenkirk's impressive range as an actor, however, defied logic and launched him into A-list fame. You can check out the teaser trailer for Lucky Hank, Odenkirk, and AMC's new series in the video linked above.