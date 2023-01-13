George Santos' call for energy independence is a pipeline dream from a proven fibber

George Santos, the Republican representative with a penchant for prevarication, is pushing for energy independence in the United States. Dubiously claiming to have helped develop carbon capture technology, Santos made the ridiculous claim, "I've had a very extensive role in the gas and oil in this country."

This is just another example of how he lies at every opportunity, a snake oil salesman selling a pipeline dream. In fact, Brazilian authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of fraud.

The only independence we should be striving for is from politicians like Santos, who are smart enough to know how to lie their way power by showing fealty to the MAGA elite.