It takes a very steady hand: unexploded grenade removed from Ukrainian soldier's chest

Ukraine's Medical Force Command posted an X-ray depicting a small grenade from the chest cavity of a Ukrainian soldier. Surgeon Andrii Verba (seen below) successfully removed the grenade that was inches from the soldier's heart. From the BBC News:

The social media post said the surgery was carried out without the use of electrocoagulation – where an electric current is used to help control bleeding during surgery – because the "ammunition could [have detonated] at any time".



It is not known how the grenade came to be lodged in the soldier's chest, but VOG grenades – which are around 4cm [1.6 inches] long – can be fired a distance of up to 400m [0.2 miles].