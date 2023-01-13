More proof that Leo should be the house musician at Boing Boing. This absolutely rocks.
Leo Moracchiolli covers "The A-Team theme"
AI-powered enhancement of voice recordings
Adobe Enhance claims to improve the quality of audio recordings. Such things already exist (and are supremely useful to journalists) for making low-quality interview tapes more easily transcribed, but Adobe promises more: it "makes voice recordings sound as if they were recorded in a professional studio."
Right to repair law, America's first, approved by New York legislature
After sailing through New York's legislature, America's first right-to-repair bill may soon head to governor Kathy Hochul for approval. The law obliges technology manufacturers to make tools and parts available to independent repair shops. Spectrum Local News: Supporters of the bill, including [assemblywoman] Fahy, said the bill will allow for economic growth in this sector
Bartending robot can make your favorite drink and crack jokes with you
This bartending robot can make your favorite drink and crack jokes with you. It's programmed to take in information about the faces and speech patterns of its customers. Using this information, it tries to determine your mood so that it knows how to interact with you. It wears a little vest and a bowtie to
