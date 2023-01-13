I enjoyed every moment of this meditative 20-minute video showing the process of making boards for the games of Go and Shogi. This level of craft is always inspiring.
Making Go and Shogi Boards in Japan
- craftsmanship
- Go (game)
- Japanese culture
- tabletop games
- woodworking
