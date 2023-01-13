Man pulled over by cops tries to prove sobriety with a backflip

After being pulled over by the cops, a driver in Ohio asked to do a backflip to show that he was sober. Unfortunately for the intoxicated amateur gymnast, the backflip, although well executed, was not enough to prove his innocence and he was arrested. (via Neatorama)

Cleveland 19 News:

Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of that backflip that was caught on police bodycam, and he even received some praise from officers.

But, they also made it clear that operating a vehicle while under the influence is a serious matter, and a gymnastics move, no matter how impressive, does not constitute a drunk driving test.