Wow, who had this on their 2023 bingo card? Forty-some years after History of the World: Part I was released, Hulu has tapped the legendary Mel Brooks for a sequel. The eight-episode TV series, History of the World PART II, will be streamed as a "landmark four-night event" starting March 6. Deadline lists the star-studded cast which includes Brooks, Wanda Sykes, and Nick Kroll.
Mel Brooks announces sequel: 'History of the World, Part II'
