New Order posted a killer 1985 live performance of "The Perfect Kiss"

David Pescovitz

As I posted previously, New Order's Low-Life (1985) is my favorite of the band's full albums and they've just released a beautiful "Definitive Edition" boxset that includes the remastered album on vinyl and CD, unreleased mixes and demos, and two DVDs of live performances from that era. From that collection, here is a killer live performance of "The Perfect Kiss" from the Rotterdam Arena in the Netherlands just a few months after the track's release.

