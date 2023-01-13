As I posted previously, New Order's Low-Life (1985) is my favorite of the band's full albums and they've just released a beautiful "Definitive Edition" boxset that includes the remastered album on vinyl and CD, unreleased mixes and demos, and two DVDs of live performances from that era. From that collection, here is a killer live performance of "The Perfect Kiss" from the Rotterdam Arena in the Netherlands just a few months after the track's release.
New Order posted a killer 1985 live performance of "The Perfect Kiss"
- COMMENTS
- music
- new wave
- post-punk
This rarely heard guitar solo from Pink Floyd's Animals was only included on the album's 8-Track release
One of the drawbacks of the 8-Track tape format is that they played on an infinite loop, automatically switching through the four stereo tracks and then starting over again. Often, the switchover—heard as a click and then pause—would happen in the middle of a song so engineers would just fade out the song in the… READ THE REST
10 covers of MMMBop, in case you need more MMMBop in your life!
I'm not ashamed to admit it, I love the song "MMMBop," that catchy ditty by Hanson that topped music charts in at least twelve countries in 1997. Boing Boing just posted a bunch of videos of Hanson singing the song live throughout the years, but I needed to hear more. So I found a bunch of covers,… READ THE REST
Music from Mayflies, a trip into 80s alternative music
If, like me, you're a big fan of alternative 80s music, here are a couple of playlists you'll love. They are both inspired by the new show, Mayflies, that premiered on BBC One on December 28, 2022. If you haven't heard of the show, What to Watch provides this description: Mayflies is an adaptation of the famous novel of… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST
Same you, just more focused thanks to this $29 brain-training app
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you been finding that your brain is a little foggy of late and it's not because you overindulged while bringing in the New Year? Shake that off and focus on your focus… READ THE REST
It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people… READ THE REST